By
Max Brantley
On
12:21 pm

The U.S. House had a moment of silence today to mark the anniversary of the Trump-encouraged riotous insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi specifically called the moment in memory of police officers who died.

Advertisement

Former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, were, according to CNN, the only Republicans on the House floor at the time. Other  Republicans, including all from Arkansas, boycotted the event.

The absence of Republicans made the sanctimonious Rep. French Hill look all the more hypocritical for this rear-covering tweet. He couldn’t stir himself to stand silently for a few seconds in the memory of the police he claimed to value.

Advertisement

Hypocrisy abounded Thursday as Republicans criticized President Biden for being “divisive” in laying blame on Donald Trump’s lies for ongoing division in the country.

Advertisement

Biden tore into Trump in his Jan. 6 anniversary remarks, news accounts say. Deservedly so. “You can’t love your country only when you win,” said Biden. Watch for yourself.

The “divisive Biden” meme is parroted by all the Republicans on the GOP Meme Factory mailing list. If anyone knows divisiveness, it’s that bunch.

Advertisement