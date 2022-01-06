The U.S. House had a moment of silence today to mark the anniversary of the Trump-encouraged riotous insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi specifically called the moment in memory of police officers who died.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, were, according to CNN, the only Republicans on the House floor at the time. Other Republicans, including all from Arkansas, boycotted the event.

The absence of Republicans made the sanctimonious Rep. French Hill look all the more hypocritical for this rear-covering tweet. He couldn’t stir himself to stand silently for a few seconds in the memory of the police he claimed to value.

Since 1828, the fine men and women of the @CapitolPolice have bravely defended Congress and the Capitol. As America looks back on the violence & destruction that occurred one year ago, I am grateful for the service of the Cap Police to protect members, our staff, and the Capitol. — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) January 6, 2022

Hypocrisy abounded Thursday as Republicans criticized President Biden for being “divisive” in laying blame on Donald Trump’s lies for ongoing division in the country.

“It breaks my heart that my friend, a president of consequence, were to allow yesterday to happen, and it will be a major part of his presidency. It was a self-inflicted wound. It was going too far.” — @LindseyGrahamSC, 1-7-2021 https://t.co/xUcdf3Gk9N — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 6, 2022

Biden tore into Trump in his Jan. 6 anniversary remarks, news accounts say. Deservedly so. “You can’t love your country only when you win,” said Biden. Watch for yourself.

The “divisive Biden” meme is parroted by all the Republicans on the GOP Meme Factory mailing list. If anyone knows divisiveness, it’s that bunch.