Chris Jones faces three announced Democratic primary candidates in the race for governor, but his eye is on the prize contender, unopposed Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

His statement today on the Jan. 6 anniversary indicates he won’t shy away from her association with the former president and how she did her job while in his employ. Some think this might be a losing political strategy in a state enamored of Trumpism. It’s a winner for honesty, at least.

See his entire statement.

It’s a particularly useful commentary as Republicans smash Joe Biden for being “divisive” for telling the truth. Sanders was paid to sow division, Jones says bluntly.

Sanders is silent so far today on social media.