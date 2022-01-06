Hospital pressure continues apace, with another day of significant growth.

Current hospitalizations: 892, up from 819 yesterday.

Patients in ICU: 268, up from 257.

Patients on ventilators: 127, down one.

KATV reports 17 children hospitalized at Children’s Hospital today, none of them vaccinated, though about half were old enough to be eligible.

The overall numbers today:

Total cases: 596,409, an increase of 7,787. That’s a third consecutive record day.

Active cases: 44,169, another record, with a jump of 6,015 from Wednesday.

Deaths: 9,278, or an additional 22 since Wednesday’s total.

Vaccinations: Another paltry day, only about 9,400 more shots.