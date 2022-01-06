

Dale Ellis of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported this morning on the federal court appearance of Robert Snow, 78, of Heber Springs, the fourth Arkansan facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

He faces four misdemeanor counts thanks to tracking of his cellphone record that day and statements he gave to the FBI: Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Read all about it here in the federal complaint, which includes some photographic evidence.

Sounds kind of almost peaceable, doesn’t it? Just demonstrating and all.

Details further down enrich the account. According to the complaint:

He pissed on a column inside an area he believed was a Capitol cafeteria. He was seen waving people into the building and patting the backs of those who entered. After being ordered by Capitol police to leave, he returned. Law and order kind of guy.

He was released from custody and ordered to appear as directed in Washington federal court.