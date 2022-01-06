The Little Rock School District was the first to plunge into a district-wide shutdown of in-person learning this week, but more Central Arkansas districts followed suit as teachers, bus drivers and other staff fell victim to the omicron surge.

The Pulaski County Special School District followed, pulling the plug for Thursday and Friday of this week. And today North Little Rock School District announced it will keep schools closed Friday and Monday.

But what about next week? Parents trying to make plans for more than two days out will have to wait a bit longer.

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore said the COVID-19 infection data he had in hand Tuesday did not indicate that closing campuses was warranted at that time, but the numbers jumped so much in 24 hours that pivoting to virtual instruction made sense. Poore pledged to announce plans for next week by midday Sunday, if not sooner.

School nurses and Arkansas Department of Health staff are still poring through emails, phone messages and other reports about potential COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The goal is to get a picture of infection rates at each campus, and to send people back into action as soon as it’s safe.

For example, Poore said, perhaps we might find that no teachers at Williams Magnet Elementary are sick, so they could head back to school Monday. But nearby at McDermott Elementary, if a dozen teachers are out in that relatively small school, that campus might need to stick with virtual instruction a bit longer.

“We want to make campus-by-campus decisions if we have data to do that,” Poore said. “We want to have in-person learning if at all possible.”

He acknowledged how tough it is on working parents to shuffle schedules when their children are home unexpectedly.

One challenge that’s making it harder to transition back to regular in-person school is Arkansas’s low vaccination rates, especially among children. Only about 9% of Arkansas children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and only about 44% of Arkansans ages 12 to 18 are fully vaccinated. That leaves the majority of children completely unprotected from serious infection. Barely more than 50% of the Arkansas population as a whole is vaccinated.

“The bulk of people out working, doing, going to schools, we’re under-vaccinated,” Poore said. “That means that every variant creates a new problem.”

Plodding ahead, Poore said the district has plenty of high-quality masks on hand for when classes resume. Until then, he encouraged parents and students to communicate with teachers and principals if they’re having trouble connecting to Zoom meetings or understanding assignments. Parents stumped by their children’s schoolwork can dial in to the district’s homework help line.

“Today and tomorrow and whatever next week brings, we’ve all got to figure out how learning happens. We’ve got to figure out how to be engaged,” he said.