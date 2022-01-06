⚠️Omicron has escalated the COVID-19 situation at St. Bernards Medical Center. The best way to avoid the hospital is through a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses for eligible persons. Please note that none of our ICU patients are vaccinated for COVID! pic.twitter.com/wTpgizOgKO — St Bernards Healthcare (@StBernards) January 5, 2022

There will be a continuing rush of developments from the exploding COVID-19 situation in Arkansas, but the announcement from a Jonesboro hospital gets to the root of why Arkansas finds itself in a crisis.

People won’t get vaccinated, a proven method to reduce the severity of the easily transmissible Omicron strain of the virus. People won’t wear masks, a proven deterrent to the transmission of airborne particles. People insist on crowding people together in unsafe settings, public schools particularly. And the leadership of Arkansas is doing nothing unless you count ramping up testing to prove how dangerous the virus is and how many people who won’t take precautions are catching it.