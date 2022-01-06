The Advocate in Baton Rouge reports that UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander is one of six semi-finalists for the position of president-chancellor of Southern University.

A Baton Rouge website subsequently reported that one of the six, Dr. MIchael Tidwell, has withdrawn.

The current president, Ray Belton is resigning. A new leader would take over in the fall.

Another semi-finalist is Dr. Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans. He is a former president of Philander Smith College in Little Rock.

The article says candidates are to be interviewed on Jan. 18 and 19 with a decision no later than Jan. 20.

Alexander, a native of New Orleans, is in his ninth year as chancellor of UAPB.

Southern, like UAPB and Philander Smith, is a historically Black university. Its flagship campus is in Baton Rouge, but the system spans five campuses, including a law school. It has some 15,000 students systemwide. A 2018 Chronicle of Higher Education article pegged Belton’s compensation at $452,000.