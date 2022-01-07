A report from the Department of Finance and Administration on medical marijuana sales in the state in 2021:

The state’s 37 dispensaries sold a total of 40,347 pounds of medical marijuana in 2021. Patients spent $264.9 million to obtain those 40,347 pounds.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville) was the top selling dispensary for the year at 4,012 pounds.

We recently surpassed $500 million spent on medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.

State tax collection on medical marijuana was approximately $34.5 million in 2021. This includes collection from the regular state sales tax of 6.5% along with the 4.0% privilege tax. Both taxes apply to every patient purchase while only the 4.0% tax applies to sales from cultivators to dispensaries.