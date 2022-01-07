The UAMS College of Public Health forecast for COVID-19 over January is not good.

Key Findings. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Arkansas are once again increasing. The 15- and 30-day models, as shown in the figures on the next three pages, indicate we should expect increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Arkansas. If current trajectories continue, we expect a significant increase in cases followed by increasing numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, with respective lag times. The models suggest the new surge will last through January

An average of 5,600 new cases a day; 73 new hospitalizations daily; 17 deaths a day.

But you know what the governor always says: These are just forecasts. Sometimes they’re wrong. But probably not as to an upward trend, whatever individual numbers might prove to be.