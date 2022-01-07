The critical measure, hospital census, continues to rise as COVID-19’s Omicron version sweeps Arkansas.
Current hospitalizations: 933, compared with 892 on Thursday.
Total COVID patients in ICU: 279, compared with 268 on Thursday.
Total ICU beds available today: 45
Total COVID patients on ventilators: 135, up from 127
The other numbers include:
Total cases: 604,843, or an increase of 8,234, That’s the fourth consecutive day of a record for the daily increase in cases.
Active cases: 50,710, or an increase of 6,541 from yesterday. That’s a record number of active cases.
Deaths: 9,298, an additional 20.
Vaccinations: About 10,000 more doses, not much more than recent daily reports, that skew heavily toward booster shots and not nearly enough first-time vaccinations.