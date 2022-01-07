<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Omicron’s onslaught in Central Arkansas convinced the Little Rock School District to keep students and teachers home through at least Tuesday, January 11.

Superintendent Mike Poore said he encourages students struggling with Zoom and other school-related technologies to keep at it, and pledged to get schools open as soon as possible.

“We want to bring students back as fast as we can. We want to do it safely,” Poore said in a Facebook video posted Friday afternoon.

He said that depending on infection rates, he hopes to have lots of schools back to in-person learning next Wednesday.

Poore also mentioned changes in the Arkansas Department of Education quarantine policy that mean people who have been exposed or who tested positive for COVID-19 may not have to stay away from school as long. Find details here.