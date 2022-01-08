The daily numbers:

Total cases: 613,014, an increase of 8171. That’s the second-highest one-day increase on record, but below yesterday’s increase of 8,434.

Advertisement

Active cases: 57,382, or an increase of 6,672, and a new record for active cases.

Deaths: 9314, an increase of 16.

Advertisement

Hospitalizations: 970, up from 933 on Friday, with 266 in ICU (down from 279) and 131 (a decline of four) on ventilators.

Vaccinations: About 10,800 new shots, up a bit from recent days but still far too low.

Advertisement

Is Governor Hutchinson worried? He doesn’t appear to be judging by this Tweet.

Nothing beats Friday night high school basketball. I am always encouraged and inspired by the enthusiasm of students. https://t.co/LfuzCFZRbS — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 8, 2022

By the way, his comment on the daily numbers:

As we approach 60,000 active cases across Arkansas, we continue to see hospitalizations on the rise. Action is being taken to ensure we have adequate bed space for both COVID and non-COVID patients in the weeks ahead. Vaccine clinics are available.

The line is open. Take care out there. Particularly if you run into an unmasked governor who’s been hanging tight with groups of kids.

Advertisement

Twenty children were hospitalized by Arkansas Children’s at its two facilities, by the way.