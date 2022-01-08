@Garner4Senate, a statewide standing ovation awaits you if you’ll confirm (per reliable sources close to you) that you’ve decided not to run for re-election. pic.twitter.com/3WYLyhjH59 — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) January 8, 2022

Tom Mars, a legal and Twitter warrior who devotes some of his social media attention to the antics of Republican Sen. Trent Garner, was the second person I heard from yesterday reporting a rumor that the El Dorado firebrand was not going to seek re-election this year and that an in-law would seek his seat.

I sent Garner a question about the rumor. He didn’t respond. I implored him: “Say it ain’t so.”

Say what? Keep Garner around?

In current circumstances, in which Arkansas voters reflexively vote for right-wing Republicans for public office, the odds of electing someone with a better voting record aren’t good. But Garner is sometimes his own worst enemy with angry, extremist rants. A more measured right-winger might accomplish more, though Garner certainly can claim some towering ill achievements, including the unconstitutional prohibition on government mask rules.

Garner was active at the Capitol last week. But the legislature is his only paying job and the per diem from committee attendance adds to his take from taxpayers.

I have a hard time believing the rumors, but we can dream, can’t we?

PS: The Google machine turns up a website, Facebook and Twitter footprints of a state Senate campaign for District 2 in Arkansas, the new number for Garner’s district, by Matt Stone, coincidentally “proud father-in-law” of Trent Garner and previous backer of his campaign. These sites are not currently accessible. Examples:

I’ve sent a message. No response so far.