More than 4,000 new cases on a Sunday (among the highest one-day increases on a day normally slight because of less testing); active cases hitting a new record near 60,000. and the rising hospital toll tops 1,000 What, me worry?

The governor is cool. His daily dose of commentary with these numbers (The comments to him on Twitter are pretty rough, though a smattering of nutcases endorse the notion that it’s no biggie):

Here’s today’s report. Vaccination data is not yet available. Testing continues to be high with over 12,000 pcr tests reported.

Good. Lots of tests. No contact tracing. Just confirmation that the virus is rampaging in a state where the leaders, by law and court action, discourage policies that would produce more use of masks and more vaccinations.

The line is open.