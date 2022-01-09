Governor Hutchinson, who seems to have a standing invitation to join the Sunday gasbaggery on CNN’s State of the Union, did his Orval Faubus impression today by saying he’d urge businesses to ignore the federal OSHA rule taking effect tomorrow that requires employees of large businesses to be vaccinated or to be tested weekly for COVID-19.

He urged businesses to wait until the U.S. Supreme Court ruling before complying. This is reminiscent of the massive resistance to Brown v. Board of Education until individual lawsuits by a federal agency forced compliance with school desegregation in Arkansas and other resisting states.

Hutchinson opined, probably correctly, that the Republican-dominated Supreme Court is going to strike down the OSHA rule. Nothing was said during the interview about a parallel case of vaccine requirements for health care providers that receive federal dollars (virtually all of them.) The Supreme Court might let that stand. We shall see if the governor joins the legislature in defending a state banning obedience to THAT federal rule, currently barred from taking place by a court ruling.

“This mandate from OSHA needs to be struck down,” Hutchinson said in defending the state’s legal opposition to the rule. He added that he supported the decision by private businesses to require vaccinations, as some major employers in Arkansas have done, and he said there shouldn’t be a ban against such private decisions.

Jake Tapper did ask the governor about his laissez-faire approach to masks and vaccinations (even encouraging resistance by granting unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the private rules he claims to support). He noted the recent daily records for COVID-19 infections. Hutchinson did his usual song-and-dance: That mandates don’t work (as if his approach does) and so on.

TAPPER: Are you confident that you are doing everything you can as governor to save lives and control the pandemic? HUTCHINSON: Every day I wake up, I ask the question, am I doing everything that I can to reduce the impact of this pandemic and to save lives? And, right now, we are doing everything that we possibly can. [Specifics not given.] As you look at the challenge of vaccinations, the good news is that it’s not static. Those numbers are going up every day in Arkansas. [At a snail’s pace.] People are getting vaccinated as the Omicron continues to spread. That risk increases the people’s understanding of the importance of it. [As evidenced by resistance to masks? By fighting school health measures?]

Tapper also asked Hutchinson about the Arkansas congressional delegations’ decision to skip Capitol observances of the Jan. 6 insurrection anniversary, though Dick Cheney was on hand. He said he was “glad” Cheney was there. But he added:

I do think that you look at the Republican members of Congress from Arkansas, they all issued statements on that day. They condemned the violence of that day and made it clear. And so I don’t know that absolute attendance was the only way to show the frustration of January 6.

But the fact that the former vice president was there, I think, did send a signal that traditional Republican strength in America does not demonstrate unity with January 6. That’s an affront to all of us. And it should be.

This is factually inaccurate and I think the governor is a careful enough reader that it is fair to call it a lie. The congressmen did not all issue statements that day. They did not make it clear they condemned the violence that day. John Boozman did not issue a statement. Tom Cotton Tweeted that Joe Biden was a liar during the president’s speech marking the occasion. Rick Crawford denounced violence generally, not specifically that day. French Hill said he was thankful for Capitol police, but wouldn’t explain why he skipped the tribute to fallen police. Bruce Westerman also said something about police but did not refer to the violence that day. Only Steve Womack came close to a specific reference, calling the Jan. 6 events a “shameful day.”

More slipping and sliding by Hutchinson, described by Jake Tapper as a leading national Republican voice:

He dodged the question about the Republican candidates running on the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Was he worried that such people might be elected and warp future elections?

Well, what worries me is that they’re not demonstrating leadership. Whenever you’re running for office, that’s whenever you start about the future, and you help educate the voters as to what happened on January 6, and you make this about the future.

You could infer that Hutchinson is saying the Big Lie contingent is educating voters properly. But he also did the both-sides shuffle, saying he didn’t want to “minimize” events of Jan. 6. It was an attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power, he said, and Trump had “some responsibility.” But but but …

…let’s move on. Let’s talk about the future.

He was also asked about Sen. Ted Cruz’s craven crawfishing with Fox’s Tucker Carlson on his use of the words “domestic terrorism” to describe the Jan. 6 riot. Hutchinson went to parsing on this one and finally said he wouldn’t use that description, even if it fits the legal definition.

I prosecuted, when I was a United States attorney, a domestic terrorism case against white supremacists because they were trying to use violence for their own political purposes. That was an FBI domestic terrorism investigation. Now, we prosecuted them for racketeering, not a terrorism charge, but a racketeering charge. And so you move that forward to January 6, and I have no doubt that this is considered a domestic terrorism investigation. But, at the same time, they’re not being charged with terrorism. So it’s a lot of wordsmithing going on there. The key is, don’t minimize what happened. Some people are going to call it an insurrection. Some people are going to call it terrorism. I call it an interference with the lawful transfer of power using violence, and that’s wrong. And so let’s accept what it is. Let’s don’t run from it. Let’s learn from it. And let’s make sure that we don’t fall down that path again. For the long term, we have to show that — to the world that we’re not going to accept that as how we transfer power in elections in America.

Nah, you transfer power through vote suppression legislation and gerrymandering and a fatally flawed Electoral College system that allows the minority to elect a president.