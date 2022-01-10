Bob Largent of Harrison, a retired Air Force colonel and current CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, has announced as a Republican candidate for Senate District 28, essentially the district currently represented by Sen. Bob Ballinger.

Ballinger has announced plans to seek re-election and Rep. Keith Slape of Compton has said he’d challenge Ballinger in the primary. Former Sen. Bryan King, defeated by Ballinger, has also mentioned an interest in running, though in our last conversation he seemed to be shying away.

Let us dream. A Senate without BOTH Trent Garner and Bob Ballinger? I credit Ballinger for being far more amiable than Garner.

Here’s Largent’s background.