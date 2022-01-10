On a day when the state is preparing to pump $50 million into adding bed capacity for COVID-19 cases, it comes as no surprise that the number of hospitalized continues to rise. The number most seriously ill, as measured by ICU beds and use of ventilators, also is rising.

Current hospitalizations: 1,068, up from 1,010 on Sunday.

Total Covid patients in ICU: 304, up from 297

Total Covid patients on vents: 147, up from 133.

The broader COVID numbers today are also serious:

Total cases: 622,069, an increase of 4,747. That’s big for a Monday, but not a record as I originally wrote, based on a miscalculation of the previous day total.

Active cases: 61,122, another record.

Deaths: 9,333, an increase of 10.

Vaccinations: Only about 8,300 additional doses distributed.

ALSO: Big increase in hospitalizations at Children’s Hospital — 29 in Little Rock and 3 in Northwest Arkansas.

ALSO: The state received 211,000 at-home tests for distribution soon at libraries, health units and other locations. The state is spending $10 million to acquire 1.5 million tests.