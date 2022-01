Jadon Shackelford, 21, of Little Rock, was fatally wounded about 10 p.m. Sunday in a shooting police believe occurred in Meriweather Park on Florida Avenue.

Police learned of the shooting when called to UAMS, where Shackelford died.

The police report contains no information about a potential suspect or circumstances that led to the shooting, but lists another 20-year-old male as a victim, though the report mentions no injuries to him.