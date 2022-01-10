State officials are defending the invitation of former Gov. Mike Huckabee to be keynote speaker at an invitation-only prayer breakfast at the Governor’s Mansion on Jan. 17, the observance of M.L. King Jr. Day.

The event is staged by the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, a taxpayer-funded agency under the umbrella of Education Secretary Johnny Key.

Its director, DuShun Scarbrough, finally called me this afternoon to provide the legally required acknowledgment of Freedom of Information Act requests I sent him Friday about the event, but he has yet to provide any materials and also said he’d respond to my questions about the Huckabee invitation through e-mail, not in our phone discussion.

The Democratic Black Caucus and \others have criticized the choice of Huckabee as a speaker in part because of timing. His daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is a Republcan candidate for governor in the primary. But the criticism stems more from the sharp partisanship that Huckabee has exhibited in his post-governor days as a Fox News commentator and host of a cable TV show. He parrots the politics of Donald Trump, former employer of his daughter, including slashing commentary on the supposed evils of the Black Lives Matter movement, critical race theory and sometimes Black politicians, including the current vice president. And remember when Huckabee charged President Barack Obama’s “new domestic terrorism plan probably requires Americans to memorize Koran verses.” This was because Obama took the decidedly Christian view of welcoming Syrian refugees to the U.S.

You’ll find no criticism on the Republian side of the aisle.

Education Secretary Johnny Key gave me this statement.

“Since President Ronald Reagan signed the law establishing the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday in 1983, it has been a day for America to set political differences aside and to commemorate Dr. King’s tireless work toward equality and reconciliation. Our state has a history of current and former Arkansas elected officials from both parties speaking at King Holiday events. I fully support the work of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission and Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough, including the invitation of former Governor Mike Huckabee as the keynote speaker for the Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, and I encourage every Arkansan to set aside our political differences on January 17 and reflect on the progress we have made as a nation, as well as the significant ongoing work ahead to create a nation that offers liberty and opportunity for all.”

It will be a rare day if Huckabee puts political differences aside and avoids a sarcastic quip or potty humor. Key said through a spokesman later that he had no hand in the invitation. I asked because Key was the driving force behind a half-million in state orders of pamphlets from a Huckabee company about COVID-19, the first version of which had bad information about the use of masks.

Governor Hutchinson said through a spokesman that he would have no comment on the criticism of the choice of speaker, but he will attend the event at his house. That is a seal of approval.

More if and when I get answers to FOI requests made to Scarbrough and the Department of Education.

Meanwhile, it is far too easy to pile up illustrations of why Mike Huckabee was a poor choice as speaker if the day is really about putting differences aside.

A small sample of the Huckster on Black Lives Matter, a movement responding to the disproportionate killing of Black people by police.

From CNN in 2015

Mike Huckabee says Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would be “appalled” by the Black Lives Matter movement, and that “it’s more of a sin problem than a skin problem.” The Republican presidential contender and former Arkansas governor said Tuesday in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he’s bothered by the movement’s focus on one ethnicity. “When I hear people scream, ‘black lives matter,’ I think, ‘Of course they do.’ But all lives matter. It’s not that any life matters more than another,” Huckabee said in the interview aired on “The Situation Room.”

Then in 2016:

After claiming on Fox News that “more white people have been shot by police officers this past year than minorities” to dismiss the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, the Washington Post rang up the former Fox News talking head and repeat failed presidential candidate. Pointing to the Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage on police shootings, fact-checkers noted that “Yes, more white people than black people (or “minorities,” as Huckabee generalizes) were shot and killed by police in 2015,” however, “looking at crimes simply as the raw number of white people affected vs. the number of minorities affected is misleading. By definition, there are fewer minorities: “So, even though more whites were killed by police in 2015 by sheer numbers, blacks were three times as likely to be killed by police. Blacks comprise 12 percent of the U.S. population; black men represent 6 percent.” When confronted by the Post on his misleading claims, the former Arkansas governor became decidedly defensive, doubling down on his dismissal of Black Lives Matter in favor of what he claimed was a more accurate movement: It’s not me that needs to be ‘fact checked.’ It’s the Post — I only said exactly what YOU reported. My comments were 100 percent factual. The pure facts also reveal that 94 percent of those killed by police are men, so by your ‘proportional’ standards, the real movement in America should be ‘Male Lives Matter.

Then there was in 2021 when he suggested impeaching Kamala Harris:

In an interview with Fox Business on Saturday, Mike Huckabee commented on the January 6 Capitol protests that took five people’s lives, including a Capitol police officer. He acknowledged that President Donald Trump’s words before the riot were not well chosen but added that this should also apply to other politicians like Kamala Harris. Mike Huckabee cited Harris’ actions for Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters where she raised funds to get them out of jail on bail. “Politicians say reckless things all the time,” he said, adding that if Trump can be impeached for his words, “then we’d better impeach Kamala Harris for saying the things she did last summer about the rioters and looters.”

And race? Huckabee is no fan of critical race theory, a straw man meant to inflame the racial grievances of the white Trump base.

His get-rich-quick publishing company, which peddles conservative-oriented and critically reviewed history for kids, includes a kid’s guide to race, which proclaims everything hunky dory in the United States, a position I’d guess MLK might challenge. (Beware of signing up for Huckabooks. They keep a-coming as do the automatic charges, the Daily Beast reported.