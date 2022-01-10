Brian Chilson

A rumor I reported over the weekend, with some evidence, was correct. After 2022, we won’t have the Senate antics of El Dorado Republican Trent Garner to moan about anymore.

Advertisement

He’s not running for re-election but his father-in-law, Matt Stone of Camden, will seek to succeed him. He has in the past said he was “proud” of Garner so that’s about all you need to know about his politics.

Garner will undoubtedly provide other reasons for head-slapping.

Advertisement

His announcement:

Today, I am announcing that I will not be running for re-election to the Arkansas State Senate.

#arpx #arleg #ARNews pic.twitter.com/QEtftGZAMS — State Senator Trent Garner (@Garner4Senate) January 10, 2022

Advertisement

He bids adieu with slams of politicians and says he’s going to build his law practice and work to build a “conservative judiciary.” Heaven helps us if that means he sometimes plans a race for a judgeship. Judicious he is not. It will be interesting, too, to see if his legal practice includes the sort of legal consulting that the likes of Michael Lamoureux and Jeremy Hutchinson specialized in — work for people with interests before the state legislature.

Meanwhile, we still must endure one more session with Garner in the chamber.

Editorial comment from lawyer Tom Mars, one of two people who tipped me to Garner’s exit:

Good luck starting a law practice, Trent. Just FYI, you might think twice before you keep accusing “activist judges” of finding all the mistakes you made in the legislation you sponsored. That’s considered bad form in our profession – and petty. https://t.co/ljyW5DzGP2 — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) January 10, 2022