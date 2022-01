A State Police news release indicates a drive-by shooting led to an hours-long traffic tie-up on Interstate 630 Sunday afternoon as the crime was investigated.

The shooting occurred near the Rodney Parham/Mississippi interchange. Fredrick Taylor, 26, of Little Rock, was shot several times as he drove westbound, apparently by a rifle fired from a vehicle passing Taylor. The State Police said Taylor was in stable condition last night. They are seeking witnesses to the shooting.