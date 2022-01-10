The plot thickens in the story of Don Cook, a seemingly average-Joe dad who took a bean bag projectile to the face during the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests at the Arkansas Capitol. Cook had to undergo three surgeries to repair a shattered jaw and teeth.

Here’s an incident report in which State Police Officer Ryan Wingo describes firing a bean bag projectile at Cook on June 1, 2020.

Advertisement

Wingo has a significant record of complaints against him, and fatally shot a man while on duty in Garland County last summer.

A couple in Garland County is suing Officer Ryan Wingo in Garland County Circuit Court after Wingo rear-ended them in May 2019. Dashcam footage from Wingo’s vehicle shows some upsetting stuff. Wingo appears to purposely ram into the back of Charles and Brittany Donners’ car, then pulls Charles Donner out of the driver’s seat and arrests him, ostensibly for cussing. Police watchdog group Audit the Audit posted the dashcam video with their commentary to YouTube last month.

Advertisement



The Donners raised more than $20,000 for legal fees with a GoFundMe and filed their lawsuit against Wingo in December 2021.

Wingo was also in the news in June of 2021 for shooting dead a motorcyclist he chased down for speeding. Per this report from The Sentinel Record of Hot Springs, Wingo chased Andrew Kemp Jr. into the woods after Kemp jumped off his motorcycle and tried to run away. There’s no video of what happened next, but Wingo said Kemp tried to grab his gun. The Garland County Prosecutor said the use of deadly force was justified.

Advertisement

Cook was charged with obstructing governmental operations and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26.