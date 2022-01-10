The Arkansas Department of Health went before a state committee today to seek $50 million to divide among 11 hospitals to increase bed capacity to cope with the dramatic increase in demand on account of COVID-19.

The proposals would add more than 200 beds for periods ranging from 28 to 45 days at a projected cost of $4,500 to $7,500 per day. All envision using existing staff to handle the beds.

Here are the proposals.

Each cites the 120 percent increase in hospitalizations in the last four weeks.

The committee that considers allocations from American Rescue Plan federal money met at 2 p.m.

UPDATE: Rep. Jeff Wardlaw asked at the meeting if the COVID cases in hospital were serious, a question posed to him by Sen. Terry Rice. Health Director Jose Romero said some COVID admissions were “incidental.” And overall, infections tend to be milder. But a number of people have serious needs and because the number who are positive is large, the number needing hospitalization is larger. He also said most of the hospital admissions are people who are unvaccinated or have not had the booster shot. He also said pediatric cases are rising.

Romero predicted ICU cases will exceed levels reached earlier in the pandemic this month. He said the experience has been a rise of three to four weeks and then a decline. He said Arkansas has the “disadvantage of a significant number of our people not being vaccinated.”

He also said children were experiencing after-effects from COVID-19, such as an increased incidence of diabetes. Wardlaw encouraged Romero to distribute this information to legislators.

The request for money was approved by the steering committee without opposition. It goes now to the Legislative Council for final approval.

Here’s a graphic illustration of the situation underlying the hospital surge.