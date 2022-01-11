Two investigations of Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey’s use of deadly force on New Year’s Eve continue, both shrouded in secrecy.

The State Police are investigating whether he has any criminal liability for firing at and missing a woman who reportedly shot another woman in a convenience store parking lot. His shot might have hit a police car. No one expects a finding of criminal liability in such a case when the investigative file reaches the prosecuting attorney. Ongoing criminal investigations are traditionally non-public until completed.

An administrative review of the chief’s following of police policy and procedures is underway within the department itself — under the control of an assistant chief he picked and whose review panel was constituted by that acting chief.

Here’s where things get more interesting. A government accountability gadfly named Jimmie Cavin, best known for digging up government embarrassments in North Little Rock, has taken an interest in the chief’s use of a firearm. Cavin has been papering the city with Freedom of Information Act requests and getting nowhere.

The city is hiding behind the “ongoing investigation” excuse, which is perhaps arguable on the matter of criminal liability, but that isn’t the scope of the city’s administrative review. I agree with Cavin’s arguments, which he’s shared with me, that much of the information he’s asked for IS public record under Arkansas Supreme Court case precedents.

For example: The log for officer checkout of body cameras. Cavin wants to see this because of reports that the chief didn’t have a body camera that night despite reports he’d ordered senior officers who joined patrol that night to wear them. He also wants: Memos to command staff about duties. A record of de-escalation training for the chief. Records of the chief’s firearms training. Incident reports and the crime scene log for New Year’s Eve. All should be open under case law, Cavin argues. None of these are personnel performance records, which are exempt, he argues.

City Attorney Tom Carpenter has told Cavin it is honoring the request of criminal investigators and releasing nothing. Their wishes can’t bind others to violation of the law. He also cites a rule applying to prosecutors, not the city or its officials, in claiming an exemption. He’s wrong, of course, and merely cooking up an excuse to stonewall.

Cavin also has made a point about the city’s hypocrisy.

He has requested any videos made by police at the scene of the New Year’s Eve shooting. The city has refused. Writes Cavin:

If the videos of the shooting the Chief was involved in are exempt on this basis then it only stands to reason that the Department violated the Law when it released the videos of the Starks shooting incident on March 7th 2019. At this point the question is why did the Department violate the Law ?

Fair point. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. rushed out a professionally produced, narrated video including police camera footage less than two weeks after Officer Charles Starks fatally shot Bradley Blackshire in a traffic stop. It was the beginning of Scott’s push to see Starks fired by Humphrey and fired quickly.

The Starks video was released before the completion of the prosecutor’s review. At the time, the mayor said that it would be city policy to assemble such videos for all “critical incidents” in the future in keeping with his campaign promise of better accountability and transparency. However … Scott also said it would be up to the police chief to determine what counts as a critical incident.

Is the chief’s use of a weapon and compliance with his own orders critical? It would seem not.