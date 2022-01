40/29 reports on a blunt warning delivered Monday by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement amid the skyrocketing rise in COVID-19 cases.

People with health risks and older people should consider sheltering in place and all school children should wear masks, ACHI said.

At its website, along with lots of other COVID-19 information, including the degree of spread in the state, ACHI also offered suggestions for the population at large.