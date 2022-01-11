Governor Hutchinson’s weekly news briefing dealt with the COVID-19 explosion and steps the state is taking in response, but he pushed back against those suggesting isolation was a proper response.

The governor said the state had increased hospital capacity by 265 beds and would take steps to do more if necessary. He cited the acquisition of home COVID tests (some 600,000 should be on hand by tonight and are distributed free); National Guard assistance with PCR testing, and an expansion of vaccination sites.

He pushed back aggressively against suggestions from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement and others that serious action was warranted.

“We can’t close down classroom instruction,” he said, as many schools have done. “We can’t argue for shelter in place for people with unvaccinated children,” he said. “We need those people in the workplace.” And he said, “You can’t stop living and call for suspension of public interaction.”

The message is simple, he said, “Get vaccinated.”

This was followed by numbers that show a paltry number of people are following that advice in Arkansas.

“Omicron is here and is raging across Arkansas. The data says this will pass through. We are anxious that this will happen,” the governor said. “We’ve got to hold the line so we can get through January and into February when we expect to see this variant diminish significantly.”

The governor was asked by a reporter about a photo over the weekend that showed him unmasked with a group of unmasked teens at a Bentonville high school game.

He said this was a case where “we need some grace and shouldn’t be in the judging business.” He said he was with a grandson and it was a happy moment. He said the Bentonville schools may not require masks by court order. He said a picture is a “30-second moment in time. I was proud of that moment. It is an example of where we don’t stop living because this is here.”

The numbers released at the news conference were not good, from new cases to a positive test rate above 30 percent to a rise in pediatric hospital cases to 50 this month. Active cases again set a record and the hospital surge grew by 80.

Education Secretary Johnny Key acknowledged the spike in school cases and said the state had worked out priorities for coping, including excluding the infected and people with symptoms from schools for treatment or testing. The state is de-emphasizing reporting on probable close contacts and says it won’t be required at all in districts with mask requirements.

State law limits districts to 10 remote education days. But Key said school districts also could suspend classes and use “old-fashioned makeup days” to restore the lost classroom time.

Hutchinson acknowledged staffing was a challenge and so some shift to remote classes was expected. He urged retired teachers to volunteer as a substitute to help schools.

He and Key said high-filtration masks were available for schools (though not the more protective N-95 masks).

Health Director Jose Romero said the recent deaths were likely related to the Omicron variant and he expected more as the case count rises.