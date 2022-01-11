Governor Hutchinson told the legislative Joint Budget Committee this morning that he’ll propose a 3.3 percent budget increase for the state for the year beginning July 1.

His $6.04 billion general revenue budget would be $194.6 million more than the current year. Federal pandemic relief money also will be spent on infrastructure, such as broadband and water projects.

Advertisement

He touted $37.6 million targeted to reduce, but not eliminate the waiting list for people on Medicaid who need home services. He also said $11 million would be spent to expand the workforce serving children.

He said the budget increase was bigger than he’d wish, but the spending is needed. It includes putting another $175 million into surplus, on top of an existing $1.2 billion so-called catastrophic reserve fund.

Advertisement

Education spending increases appear to fall short of the 3.3 percent given the overall budget.

Questions ranged from the inflation rate, state trooper pay and added money to build charter schools.