An endorsement by a far-right group of Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill’s opponent in the Republican primary might not be worth much. But sure, it’s more valuable than an endorsement from, say, the Arkansas Blog. And, heck, who knows about Arkansas Republican voters.

Hill might be helped in general by the wacky Secure Arkansas group’s endorsement of Conrad Reynolds. As much as Hill pays obedience to Trumpism, it isn’t enough for some. Forced to choose between only these two, you’d have to hold your nose and go with the millionaire banker.

Said Secure Arkansas:

Secure Arkansas has vetted this worthy candidate and truly believes he will represent the people in Arkansas very well in Congress. He is a rare find. We need his influence in our U.S. House of Representatives and looking out for our best interests, not just for the 2nd District but for our entire state The incumbent for the 2nd District is U.S. Representative French Hill whose voting record shows that he has done an abysmal job representing his constituents. We need better representation. Period.

More about Secure Arkansas here.

Actually, call me wacky. I agreed with them once.