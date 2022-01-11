Conducting trials during the COVID era is an ongoing headache. Trials have been on and off. Courthouses open and closed. Just yesterday, the western district of the federal courts in Arkansas changed its mask rule again to require them of all but those who’ve been fully vaccinated, including booster shots.

When trials ARE held, providing sufficient space among participants is also a problem.

That led Circuit Judge Leon Johnson, chief judge of the 6th Judicial District in Pulaski and Perry Counties and a criminal trial judge with a small courtroom, to seek alternative venues when jury trials had to be held in his court. He began with rooms at the State Fairgrounds, then struck an arrangement to rent meeting rooms at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

“It’s a safety issue,” he said. “We don’t have enough space to socially distance in the courthouse. The idea is to keep people six feet apart and feel comfortable when they come to court.”

It isn’t cheap. The county issued a purchase order to use rooms at the arena at a rate of $13,735 for three-day trials (or almost $4,600 per day), plus a $750 setup/breakdown fee, for up to four three-day trials in 2021 and 13 in 2022.

The space is available to any judge. Only Johnson has used it. He said he didn’t have figures on cost or precise dates. According to the comptroller’s office, the purchase agreement was used one day in August and for two trials (a one-day and a three-day trial_ in September. Those five days cost the county $27,540. The purchase order hasn’t been used in 2022. Johnson is holding court virtually, having suspended jury trials through the month of January.

The expenditure isn’t putting a hole in the county budget. The money comes from the county’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act federal pandemic relief money. That money was appropriated by the Quorum Court and managed by the comptroller, the comptroller’s office said.