THE RICH ARE REALLY IN THE MONEY: Thank the tax cuts.

Have you heard a groundswell of enthusiastic applause for the Republican legislature’s passage of an income tax cut of eventually a half-billion a year that will predominantly fall into the pockets of the rich?

I haven’t. But maybe I hang out in the wrong places.

Funny story from North Carolina, where Republicans are grousing that they aren’t getting enough credit for a big income tax cut in that state and blaming the lack of applause on the liberal media.

An editorial in the Raleigh newspaper takes on that argument, which could easily be applied in Arkansas as well.

But there may be a better explanation for why most North Carolinians aren’t aware of the tax cuts. That’s because the largest share of the reductions have gone to corporations and the state’s top 20 percent of earners [73 percent to that group in Arkansas]. Meanwhile, taxpayers have seen the sales tax applied to online sales and more services, fees and fines have increased and urban counties have increased property taxes to make up for inadequate state funding for schools and services. State Sen. Dan Blue, D-Wake, the Senate’s minority leader, said it’s not a mystery why most people are not celebrating modest savings in their personal income taxes. “They are aware that they are spending more than they are getting back in supposed tax breaks,” he said. Blue said most people would prefer that their tax dollars be well spent than reflexively cut to serve a low-tax philosophy. “People are willing to invest in a quality education system because they see the results of that much more than they see the benefit of getting $131 dollars,” he said. So here we are. After a decade of relentless tax cutting, North Carolina has lost billions of dollars in tax revenue, public schools are struggling, state services are lacking and the people who were supposedly clamoring for income tax relief don’t even notice it because they’re paying more in sales taxes, fees and local taxes. The legislature’s Republican leadership is free to take a bow, but most North Carolinians are holding their applause.

But, hey. The state has a $1.2 billion surplus (more really.) So more tax cuts could be on the way.

Don’t blame the lack of a Standing O for Tax Cuts in Arkansas on the liberal media. What media we have left in Arkansas is decidedly illiberal, save a few small outliers.