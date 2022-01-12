No peak sighted yet. One-day increase sets another record as does the number of active cases.

Said the governor? Not much. He’s monitoring. (Another word for death watch.)

We have set another record in new COVID cases and a record in testing. Our second shipment of at-home tests has been received and we’re working to get those tests around the state. We’re monitoring our hospital space and providing resources when needed.

Positive rate around 50 percent? Despite what the governor urged Tuesday, I plan to avoid social interaction and unmasked high school basketball crowds. And, no, I won’t be substitute teaching either.

Current hospitalizations: 1,185, up from 1,148 yesterday.

Total ICU Beds Available: 26, down from 33 yesterday.

Total Covid patients in ICU: 347, up from 339

Total Covid patients on vents: 167, up from 163