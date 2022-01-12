Mayor Frank Scott Jr. hasn’t yet responded to my queries, but multiple sources indicate Police Chief Keith Humphrey will return to duty soon, perhaps as early as today.

He was placed on administrative leave following the firing of his weapon at a shooter in a disturbance on a convenience store parking lot on Asher Avenue on New Year’s Eve.

Humphrey’s shot reportedly hit no one (perhaps a police car) but it is city policy to suspend Little Rock officers from duty after use of a weapon. The State Police are reviewing his firing of the gun, but they have not completed the review, a spokesman said. Prosecutor Larry Jegley, who will receive the report and make a decision on whether a criminal charge was warranted, said he had not received the file.

Realistically, no charge is expected against an officer who fired at an armed person who was captured on video firing a gun.

Multiple sources tell me the explanation being offered for Humphrey’s return to duty is that Little Rock officers are customarily returned to duty in two to eight days after a use of force in which no one is injured. Humphrey’s suspension was announced on Jan. 1.

More interesting is the ongoing administrative review of Humphrey’s actions that night by officers appointed by Acting Chief Crystal Young-Haskins, promoted to her assistant chief job by Humphrey. There are rules related to de-escalation techniques and the use of force that can be considered in judging the chief’s actions that night. One key question is whether he wore a body camera and whether there was indeed an order by him that senior officers who joined patrol duties on New Year’s Eve were to wear body cameras.

The city has been in a total lockdown on FOI requests on such obviously public records as the shots-fired docket, the signout sheet for body cameras, the incident report on the shooting and numerous other issues requested by Jimmie Cavin and various media. City Attorney Tom Carpenter last night seemed to indicate that he believed some legitimate requests for information were not being fulfilled by the police department. To kick the can down the road, and cover city liability, he said he’d seek an attorney general’s opinion on these issues. He’s offered a tissue-thin justification of withholding material that it was related to the criminal investigation. But that only binds those doing the investigation, not the city of Little Rock. And there is no law allowing these actors to prevent the city from releasing otherwise public information.

Finally, when the administrative review is completed — and if there is no finding that calls for suspension or firing of the chief (don’t hold your breath) — the city would not be obligated to release findings of his job performance that night. This should not bar the release of other police camera footage from that night if it exists, but transparency has not been a hallmark of City Hall in the Scott era, with the notable exception of the police shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

Scott has reportedly been interested in returning Humphrey to duty since last week.