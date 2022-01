This is the Home Office of the largest retailer in the world. The parking lot is empty because everybody is working remotely (yea! Safety first!).If you have to go in, they have little tents set up outside where you rapid test first. We could have done this for schools. Still can pic.twitter.com/kO2QWVdfk3

— ArkieMiasma (@roarkka) January 12, 2022