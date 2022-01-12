A nonprofit group has filed a proposed constitutional amendment to require a “world-class” education in Arkansas.

It would advance the current constitutional standard for public education beyond adequate and, in one significant part, require pre-K education.

Julia Taylor of Little Rock provides this quick summary:

Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade education would become a fundamental right in Arkansas under a proposed amendment to the state Constitution filed Monday by a group called Arkansans for World Class Education. The proposed measure also defines elements of a “world class,” as distinguished from an “adequate,” education as statewide preK, more dollars spent per students, higher teacher salaries and smaller class sizes, according to [organization chair Julia Taylor]. Called the “Public Schools Amendment of 2022,” the proposal would be on the ballot of the November 2022 election. It was filed with the Secretary of State’s office.

The group will have to gather 90,000 signatures to put the measure on the 2022 general election ballot.

More about the group and its proposal at the website.

There are a lot of particulars in the amendment, which you can read here.

Should it make the ballot, I expect the requirements on additional spending for schools and higher pay for teachers, especially those in poor school districts, will be controversial in some quarters. The autocrats of the legislature will object to the provision that “the supervision and administration of a public school district is wholly vested in a locally elected school board.”