The New York Times reported in January:

A $46 billion federal program enacted by Congress to prevent evictions during the coronavirus pandemic got off to a sluggish start last year, but is now distributing cash so quickly that many states are running out of money, endangering millions of struggling tenants who depend on the support.

No, not Arkansas, the state that cut off pandemic unemployment aid 10 weeks early and has made seeking such benefits a hellish ordeal while it works in other ways to punish the needy (cumbersome work rules to receive Medicaid, for example) while extending huge income tax breaks to the wealthy.

The government warned states that their funding would be shifted to other states if they did not hand out more money and increase anti-eviction efforts. Arkansas failed. Of course. It is, by law and practice, a pro-eviction state, with a legislature full of landlords who protect a system with no protection for renters. Advertisement Some states shifted money into parts of their states with the greatest need. But finally, the feds pulled money from laggard states to send to places pressing for more, such as California and New York. The program is to end in any case, but every little bit helps. Arkansas now will send money that could have helped Arkansas people to blue states. Red states were the biggest laggards, the New York Times reports today. Advertisement

The Biden administration has clawed back $377 million in federal emergency housing aid from states and counties, most of them controlled by Republicans, and redirected the cash to states that have been clamoring for more help, including New York, California and New Jersey.

Some of that money is being diverted from places with high incomes or low percentages of poor renters.

But part of the money is being pulled out of some of the country’s poorest states, where local officials were unable, for various political and logistical reasons, to disburse the funds.

This means Arkansas.

And Arkansas, which took months to organize its effort, is giving back $9 million, according to the tally provided by the senior administration official.

OK, Alabama and West Virginia were worse.

There are undoubtedly Arkansas legislators who wish we had more to give back. $9 million. At $700 a month, roughly the average rent for a two-bedroom rental in Arkansas (which has a relatively high rental rate) you’re talking better than 10,000 monthly rent payments that could have been made in Arkansas.