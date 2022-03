Here are the daily numbers.

Total cases: 828,166 or 457 new cases since Wednesday.

Active cases: 1,610, down from 1,701. (An argument can be made that this number is virtually meaningless, with arbitrary removal after a set number of days.)

Deaths: 11,030, or an additional 31.

Hospitalized: 204, down from 213

In ICU: 70, up from 67

On ventilators: 40, up from 37

Total vaccinations to date: 3,971,969, or 1,737 more.