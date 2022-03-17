KAIT TV reports on a major fire that has forced closure of the Nestle plant in Jonesboro. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon and fire crews battled it all night, retreating from a production building at one point because of concerns about structural damage.
The plant remains closed today. The plant makes frozen foods, particularly Hot Pockets, a product behind plans for a $100 million expansion announced last year.
The fire broke out in a large cooler and a company spokesman says it is now contained.
