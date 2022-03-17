Noel Oman of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas Highway Commission yesterday added $55 million to the $1 billion-plus big concrete ditch it’s building through downtown Little Rock to build a ramp from Interstate 30 to westbound Interstate 630.

See, it takes a few extra minutes from some points in the downtown traffic grid (being ruined by the “30 Crossing” project) to get to access points at several spots along I-630, including Center, Broadway and Chester Streets.

Whatever else this freeway project is about, it’s about getting people OUT of Little Rock and home to suburbs, often in other counties, as fast as possible, no matter the damage done to the city by such things as the ever-widening Mills Freeway.

I am struck, too, by how much money the freeway builders are awash in. Courts have found the freeway builders illegally designated some $700 million in constitutionally provided sales tax money for the big concrete ditch. No matter, they’ll just shuffle some millions around from somewhere else. The same for this little ol’ $55 million add-on.

The plan is to use the southbound I-30 frontage road and a “bridge” from I-30 to I-630. According to the map prepared by the Democrat-Gazette, the ramp will begin at Ninth Street and bring a huge increase in traffic past a restaurant, homes, an apartment complex, and the Bowen Law School, before hitting a bridge that will thunder over the dog park in MacArthur Park. Marie Holder, a former director of the Republican Party and highway commissioner who lives out west in Pleasant Valley, said of the park-encroaching work, “It will be a wonderful fix for the public.”

I guess that depends on which part of the public you are talking about.