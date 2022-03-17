By
Max Brantley
On
5:46 pm

Caitrin Assaf of news partner KARK/Fox 16 has been doing a great job covering the trial of former Lonoke County deputy Michel Davis in the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain, 17, in a traffic stop after Davis though Brittain had made a threating move.

Both sides’ cases are complete as are closing arguments. But a glitch with a juror delayed matters. An alternate was seated and the jury is deliberating.

An update:

UPDATE: the jury took a break for the night and will resume at 9 a.m.

