#MichaelDavis trial update: before the lunch break, Davis took the stand to testify about what happened. Often he got emotional, even needing a tissue box as he wiped away tears. He said “I didn’t get into this job to kill anybody, I got into it to help people, to help folks.” pic.twitter.com/5CdvaHyMD9 — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 17, 2022

Caitrin Assaf of news partner KARK/Fox 16 has been doing a great job covering the trial of former Lonoke County deputy Michel Davis in the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain, 17, in a traffic stop after Davis though Brittain had made a threating move.

Both sides’ cases are complete as are closing arguments. But a glitch with a juror delayed matters. An alternate was seated and the jury is deliberating.

An update:

The jury will deliberate for “a few hours”, then the judge will check in and see if they want to continue tonight with a verdict, or reconvene tomorrow morning. We could have a judgement in this case as soon as tonight. #ARnews — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 17, 2022

UPDATE: the jury took a break for the night and will resume at 9 a.m.