The lawsuit by the League of Women Voters and others challenging four new laws passed by the Republican legislature to make voting more difficult begins its third day today in the court of Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen.

The state made multiple efforts to have the case dismissed, all denied by the Arkansas Supreme Court (though former Republican senator Justice Shawn Womack would have granted the request.)

The state will argue immunity from lawsuits. But the sovereign immunity defense doesn’t apply to illegal or unconstitutional actions. The lawsuit says the acts are unconstitutional.

The laws involve requirement of voter ID to obtain a provisional ballot; the use of highly criticized signature matching to clear an absentee ballot; putting grounds near polling places off-limits, even for people bringing water to people waiting in long lines, and a change in deadlines for mail absentees.

In trial action this week the judge has denied the state’s request to block testimony of expert witnesses, such as one prepared to talk about signature matching.

The judge has said he wants the parties to submit findings of fact and legal arguments by March 23. Time is of the essence if a decision on the laws is to apply in the coming primary elections in May.