The State Police report on a vehicle chase in Hot Springs this morning that included a crash with a patrol vehicle and a deputy shooting a suspect, who apparently wasn’t seriously wounded.

The news release:

Two Garland County men are in custody following a law enforcement pursuit in Hot Springs today. The incident began about 8:45 a.m. as a sheriff’s deputy spotted the pair leaving a Lakeland Drive residence in a vehicle displaying a stolen license plate.

As a Garland County sheriff’s deputy pursued the suspect vehicle and approached the area near Trivista Street and Central Avenue, a second sheriff’s deputy moved his vehicle into the path of the fleeing car.

Steven L. Tucker, 32, of Hot Springs, the driver attempting to elude law enforcement, rammed the deputy’s vehicle blocking Central Avenue.

As Tucker’s vehicle continued to move toward the second vehicle, an Arkansas state trooper used his vehicle to block the suspect’s escape. The impact caused Tucker to lose control of the vehicle, then striking a third sheriff’s deputy who fired his gun at Tucker who sustained a non-life threatening wound.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle, identified as Keldrick C. Evans, 31, of Hot Springs, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

Tucker exited the vehicle and began to physically resist officers who attempted to take him into custody. He was subsequently restrained and arrested.

Evans was arrested on an outstanding warrant for parole violation. Tucker was charged with felony fleeing and aggravated assault. Both have been placed into the custody of the Garland County Sheriff’s Department.