Entergy, the biggest electric utility in Arkansas, has filed notice with the Public Service Commission of a rate increase to cover the rising cost of natural gas, a fuel used in power generating.

It intends to increase the Energy Cost Recovery beginning April 1 from just under 1 cent to 1.8 center per kilowatt-hour. That energy charge constitutes about 9 percent of an electric bill and so, the company says, a user of 1,000 kilowatt hours a month can expect an increase of about $8.

The increase will remain in effect for a year unless interim adjustments are needed. The company noted that the charge decreased each of the last two years, but gas prices were 93 percent higher in 2021. The company notes that 70 percent of its power comes from nuclear-generated power, which doesn’t contribute to the fuel cost.