Brent Renaud at work in New York in 2011.

A GoFundMe page to establish a scholarship foundation in memory of Brent Renaud raised nearly $15,000 in its first 24 hours.

The fundraiser aims to bring in $1 million to fund the Brent Renaud Journalism Foundation, described as “a nonprofit organization with the primary mission of providing scholarships for aspiring journalists.”

Friend Matt Bell set up the GoFundMe page this week after Renaud, a renowned and intrepid filmmaker who grew up in Little Rock, was killed while covering the war in Ukraine.

Renaud’s sister, Michele Renaud Purifoy, will administer the funds.

