#BREAKING: Michael Davis found not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of negligent homicide. No strong reactions from either family or Davis himself. Working on sentencing now. #ARnews @KARK4News @FOX16News
— Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 18, 2022
A Lonoke County jury has found former Lonoke County deputy Michael Davis guilty of negligent homicide in the shooting death of Hunter Brittain, 17, during an early morning traffic stop.
The sentence on the misdemeanor charge says the maximum possible:
Sentencing: 1 year in jail and $1,000 fine. Newcomb appears to be attempting to file an appeal. Court is in the recess until 11:00. #ARNews @KARK4News @FOX16News
— Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 18, 2022
Davis shot Brittain when he reached for something in the bed of his pickup. It turned out Davis was reaching for an antifreeze container that he intended to use to put behind a wheel to keep it from rolling. The truck had transmission troubles and was smoking when Davis stopped it.
Afterward, family members told the Democrat-Gazette’s Teresa Moss said they had hoped for a felony conviction, even with a probationary sentence.
UPDATE: This came this afternoon:
Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Devon M. Jacob issued the following statement on the conviction of former sergeant Michael Davis in the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain.“The jury spoke clearly today when it found former Lonoke Deputy Sheriff Michael Davis guilty of negligent homicide and gave him the maximum sentence that could be provided under the law. The jury’s decision is a declaration that an Arkansas law enforcement officer, in full uniform, unlawfully killed Hunter Brittain. The family and legal team will now focus on how a law enforcement officer who was supposed to be taking mental health medication but who had not done so for approximately 12 days was permitted to prowl the streets, in uniform, with a gun. Hunter deserved to be protected from Davis by Sheriff John Staley, who failed to provide that protection. And when the Sheriff had an opportunity to own his conduct that resulted in Davis having the opportunity to unlawfully kill a child, he did not do so. Instead, he fired Davis for not recording the crime, instead of for committing the crime. Hunter deserved better. The public deserves better. Staley should resign immediately or be set aside by the voters.”