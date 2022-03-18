#BREAKING: Michael Davis found not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of negligent homicide. No strong reactions from either family or Davis himself. Working on sentencing now. #ARnews @KARK4News @FOX16News — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 18, 2022

A Lonoke County jury has found former Lonoke County deputy Michael Davis guilty of negligent homicide in the shooting death of Hunter Brittain, 17, during an early morning traffic stop.

The sentence on the misdemeanor charge says the maximum possible:

Sentencing: 1 year in jail and $1,000 fine. Newcomb appears to be attempting to file an appeal. Court is in the recess until 11:00. #ARNews @KARK4News @FOX16News — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 18, 2022

Davis shot Brittain when he reached for something in the bed of his pickup. It turned out Davis was reaching for an antifreeze container that he intended to use to put behind a wheel to keep it from rolling. The truck had transmission troubles and was smoking when Davis stopped it.

Afterward, family members told the Democrat-Gazette’s Teresa Moss said they had hoped for a felony conviction, even with a probationary sentence.

UPDATE: This came this afternoon: