Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen didn’t take long to rule on the challenge of four new laws passed by the Arkansas legislature to make voting more difficult.

The judge agreed at the conclusion of the trial with plaintiffs, including the League of Women Voters and Arkansas United, that four new state laws placed state unconstitutional burdens on voting.

He permanently enjoined the laws.

The Republican legislature argued that the laws were voting integrity measures, but provided no proof of their need. Even one of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s defense witnesses, from the Republican-controlled state Board of Election Commissioners, said he knew of no significant voter fraud.

At the conclusion of testimony today, on the trial’s fourth day, the state asked for a directed verdict in its favor. The judge denied it and announced his decision from the bench. He said a memorandum order will follow after parties file findings of fact and conclusions of law. But in brief, he said:

Court finds that plaintiffs have proved by a preponderance of the evidence that Acts 249, 728, 736, and 973 involve the fundamental right of voting. As such, strict scrutiny review applies per Jegley v. Martin, 349 Ark. 600, 80 S.W.3d 332 (2002). Court further finds that defendant’s stated concerns about election integrity and insecurity are based entirely on conjecture and speculation. Conjecture and speculation, however plausible, cannot be permitted to supply the place of proof.

The state will certainly appeal.

These laws are among dozens passed by Republican legislatures around the U.S. to erect barriers to voting, particularly for poor, minority voters who tend to vote Democratic. They all rest on spurious claims of election fraud.

The Democracy Docket, which is mounting opposition to the vote suppression campaign, has the best explainer on the laws in Arkansas and why they are in violation of the Arkansas Constitution.

Here’s the blow-by-blow on the impact of the four laws:

Signature-match requirement for mail-in ballot application Arkansas’ previous signature-match requirement compared mail-in ballot applications to voter registration records, which contain broader (and often more recent) signatures than an original voter registration application. The plaintiffs assert that this new requirement is wholly unnecessary, and is simply a new and arbitrary disenfranchising measure for lawful voters. There are a multitude of reasons why someone’s signature might change, even over a short period of time. These benign reasons can range from what type of pen and paper is used to someone’s mental, physical or emotional state on a given day. Several of the individual voters named as plaintiffs are elderly and assert that their signature has shifted over the years due to age and/or illness. The bill sponsor, Rep. Mark Lowery (R), even called this process “ripe with errors” when justifying another one of the challenged laws, Act 249. Additionally, with resubmitted ballots matched against the same signature, there is no process for voters to overcome this burden. Yet, a voter must rectify an error, receive a mail-in ballot and return that ballot within a tight timeframe. New ballot receipt deadline Why is the state putting voters at a disadvantage if they choose to return their mail-in ballot in person? The plaintiffs argue that the new deadline is confusing to voters and creates an unnecessary distinction between mail-in ballots sent by mail and those dropped off in person. Since voters can request a mail-in ballot up to seven days before an election, this new deadline would give voters three days or less to receive that ballot, fill it out and return it in person, if that is their preference. Additionally, Act 973 gives Arkansas “the unfortunate and telling distinction of having the earliest ballot receipt deadline in the United States,” as explained by the plaintiffs in their complaint. Affidavit fail-safe prohibition The complaint chronicles how areas with higher Black populations particularly benefited from the affidavit fail-safe provision. For example, in Little Rock’s Pulaski County, where 38% of the population is Black, the rate of provisional ballots cast in 2020 was almost twice the statewide average. The new requirement for voters to return to a county clerk’s office in person to present correct identification requires a greater input of time and money to vote, especially for those who cast a mail-in ballot because they were unable to physically vote at a polling place. However, the threat of disenfranchisement is greatest for those who lack identification. While the state of Arkansas provides free IDs, obtaining one poses significant burdens (time off from work, transportation, etc.), especially given the short six-day turnaround time and the fact that voters are not accustomed to these new, additional steps that didn’t exist during the previous two elections. The complaint cites research that concludes that “individuals who lack government-issued identification are more likely to be younger, less educated, and impoverished, and—most notably—nonwhite.” Line-warming ban The complaint provides evidence that Arkansas voters often face hours-long lines at polling places — wait times that are compounded in areas with significant Black populations. In the aforementioned Pulaski County, there were accounts of voters who waited up to four hours to vote in 2020. Sprawling lines are not a sign of a healthy democracy, but rather a sign that the state has insufficient polling locations or staff, which consequently suppresses voters. However, voter engagement organizations often distribute snacks and water to lessen this burden. Additionally, the complaint asserts that there’s no good reason why voters who need translation assistance, require company to wait in line or cannot obtain childcare should be unable to have friends, family or children with them.

The judge apparently agreed with these legal arguments