Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen didn’t take long to rule on the challenge of four new laws passed by the Arkansas legislature to make voting more difficult.
The judge agreed at the conclusion of the trial with plaintiffs, including the League of Women Voters and Arkansas United, that four new state laws placed state unconstitutional burdens on voting.
He permanently enjoined the laws.
The Republican legislature argued that the laws were voting integrity measures, but provided no proof of their need. Even one of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s defense witnesses, from the Republican-controlled state Board of Election Commissioners, said he knew of no significant voter fraud.
At the conclusion of testimony today, on the trial’s fourth day, the state asked for a directed verdict in its favor. The judge denied it and announced his decision from the bench. He said a memorandum order will follow after parties file findings of fact and conclusions of law. But in brief, he said:
Court finds that plaintiffs have proved by a preponderance of the evidence that Acts 249, 728, 736, and 973 involve the fundamental right of voting. As such, strict scrutiny review applies per Jegley v. Martin, 349 Ark. 600, 80 S.W.3d 332 (2002). Court further finds that defendant’s stated concerns about election integrity and insecurity are based entirely on conjecture and speculation. Conjecture and speculation, however plausible, cannot be permitted to supply the place of proof.
The state will certainly appeal.
These laws are among dozens passed by Republican legislatures around the U.S. to erect barriers to voting, particularly for poor, minority voters who tend to vote Democratic. They all rest on spurious claims of election fraud.
The Democracy Docket, which is mounting opposition to the vote suppression campaign, has the best explainer on the laws in Arkansas and why they are in violation of the Arkansas Constitution.
Here’s the blow-by-blow on the impact of the four laws:
Arkansas’ previous signature-match requirement compared mail-in ballot applications to voter registration records, which contain broader (and often more recent) signatures than an original voter registration application. The plaintiffs assert that this new requirement is wholly unnecessary, and is simply a new and arbitrary disenfranchising measure for lawful voters.
There are a multitude of reasons why someone’s signature might change, even over a short period of time. These benign reasons can range from what type of pen and paper is used to someone’s mental, physical or emotional state on a given day. Several of the individual voters named as plaintiffs are elderly and assert that their signature has shifted over the years due to age and/or illness. The bill sponsor, Rep. Mark Lowery (R), even called this process “ripe with errors” when justifying another one of the challenged laws, Act 249.
Additionally, with resubmitted ballots matched against the same signature, there is no process for voters to overcome this burden. Yet, a voter must rectify an error, receive a mail-in ballot and return that ballot within a tight timeframe.
Why is the state putting voters at a disadvantage if they choose to return their mail-in ballot in person? The plaintiffs argue that the new deadline is confusing to voters and creates an unnecessary distinction between mail-in ballots sent by mail and those dropped off in person. Since voters can request a mail-in ballot up to seven days before an election, this new deadline would give voters three days or less to receive that ballot, fill it out and return it in person, if that is their preference.
Additionally, Act 973 gives Arkansas “the unfortunate and telling distinction of having the earliest ballot receipt deadline in the United States,” as explained by the plaintiffs in their complaint.
The complaint chronicles how areas with higher Black populations particularly benefited from the affidavit fail-safe provision. For example, in Little Rock’s Pulaski County, where 38% of the population is Black, the rate of provisional ballots cast in 2020 was almost twice the statewide average.
The new requirement for voters to return to a county clerk’s office in person to present correct identification requires a greater input of time and money to vote, especially for those who cast a mail-in ballot because they were unable to physically vote at a polling place.
However, the threat of disenfranchisement is greatest for those who lack identification. While the state of Arkansas provides free IDs, obtaining one poses significant burdens (time off from work, transportation, etc.), especially given the short six-day turnaround time and the fact that voters are not accustomed to these new, additional steps that didn’t exist during the previous two elections. The complaint cites research that concludes that “individuals who lack government-issued identification are more likely to be younger, less educated, and impoverished, and—most notably—nonwhite.”
The complaint provides evidence that Arkansas voters often face hours-long lines at polling places — wait times that are compounded in areas with significant Black populations. In the aforementioned Pulaski County, there were accounts of voters who waited up to four hours to vote in 2020.
Sprawling lines are not a sign of a healthy democracy, but rather a sign that the state has insufficient polling locations or staff, which consequently suppresses voters. However, voter engagement organizations often distribute snacks and water to lessen this burden. Additionally, the complaint asserts that there’s no good reason why voters who need translation assistance, require company to wait in line or cannot obtain childcare should be unable to have friends, family or children with them.
all four laws violate the Free and Equal Elections Clause and the Equal Protection Clause of the Arkansas Constitution. The plaintiffs write that the “consequences of the Challenged Provisions are not a mistake or some collateral consequence of neutral acts of election administration. Instead, the burden on access to the franchise is the point.”
- The plaintiffs allege that challenged laws add substantial burdens on voters and, in some cases, will deny individuals the right to vote in violation of the Free and Equal Elections Clause. The challenged laws also all create arbitrary distinctions between similarly-situated voters (for example, applicants with signatures impacted by age, disability or handwriting; voters who drop off their mail-in ballots instead of mailing them; and voters who are assigned to polling places that have long lines). The plaintiffs allege that since these laws infringe upon constitutionally-guaranteed rights, they cannot stand unless they serve a compelling state interest and are narrowly tailored to that interest (a type of judicial review called strict scrutiny). For all four laws, plaintiffs argue that none of these laws serve a compelling state interest, provide for any election administration or logical goals and instead rest on the fictional justification of voter fraud.
- Additionally, the signature-match requirement and new ballot receipt deadline allegedly violate the Voter Qualification Clause, which states that any person can vote if they are at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, an Arkansas resident and can provide identification. For example, mail-in voters are now subject to a signature-matching qualification. And in the case of the ballot receipt deadline, voters are subject to a calendar-based qualification, both of which fall outside of the scope of the state constitution.
- The affidavit fail-safe prohibition is also challenged on the grounds that legislators did not successfully amend the provision in the Arkansas Constitution because it did not meet the amendment requirements. The plaintiffs allege that the affidavit prohibition is neither “germane to” nor “consistent with [Amendment 51’s] policy and purposes,” which abolished the poll tax.
Finally, the line-warming ban is challenged for violating the right to speech and assembly protected in the Arkansas Constitution. The plaintiffs argue that the ban criminalizes the protected political speech and assembly of organizations and individuals who encourage voters to stay in line.
The link also provides the state’s defense, including a favorite — sovereign immunity. But even the Republican-leaning Arkansas Supreme Court agrees that the state CAN be sued for illegal and unconstitutional acts, as found here.
UPDATE: From the attorney general’s office:
“The Attorney General is committed to fighting for the integrity of elections in the State of Arkansas. She will review Judge Griffen’s order and determine the appropriate next step.”