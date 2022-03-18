This week, for the first time since January 2015, the Little Rock School District had open meetings with our democratically elected school board. Not many people showed up to sit in the room, but it was great to be there and to know we could speak directly to the men and women we elected to represent us.

Thursday’s was the second of two meetings this week.

On Wednesday night, the board had a special meeting on the new superintendent search. After hearing a lengthy report from the search firm, the board went into executive session and discussed which of the candidates to bring to Little Rock for interviews. The firm had 12 applications and they picked five. There was some concern from board members about candidates who were left off the final list, but BWP & Associates search firm made it clear that they would not support adding names to their finalist list. This was an odd thing to tell the board so late in the game. This firm was attractive because they said they would redo the search for free if someone left before the third year was finished. Sadly, the fine print of that deal stated that we had to use their finalist or they would not meet that obligation. Lesson learned, always read the fine print. After returning from executive session, the LRSD Board of Education voted to extend an interview invitation to the following candidates:

Lloyd Jackson Stephanie Jones Eric Thomas Jermall Wright

I am not overly impressed with these candidates, but I want to hear from all of them before making a judgement. The board does have the option to keep the search open, and I hope they will be willing to do that if these candidates do not match what we are looking for.

Also this week, the board had its regular meeting for March.

After district celebrations and greetings, the board heard public comments. One person spoke on Board policy 1.25 about board comments. He explained the history of comments in this district and asked the board to not create a mechanism to limit speech. Another person asked the board to explain how the contracts for building and working on older buildings were decided. She wanted to tell the board that closing schools was bad. She spoke to keep Meadowcliff open. The school will move to Western Hills next year.

After the public comments, the board went into executive session to discuss the superintendent search. The board left at 6:08 p.m. and returned at 6:49 p.m. The board took no action and under law they cannot reveal what occurred in the meeting.

The district then heard updates from the employee committees and the principals. In the certified staff (teachers and principals) report, they thanked the board for approving back pay, which teachers and staff got Thursday. Our democratically elected school board, working with the administration, worked really hard to get this money to our teachers and staff. Our teachers deserve more money than that make. This is the first stage of a planned three-stage raise that all teachers and staff will receive. The certified staff also wants the board to remove the technology professional development. This is not required by the state and all professional development the teachers are going to incorporates technology. This is a good idea and would open up more space for reading, math, science and social studies professional development that will actually help the teachers in the classroom.

The board then voted to rename the Dunbar Middle School Auditorium for Florence B. Price. She was an Black symphonic musician who went on to worldwide fame. She grew up in the Dunbar Neighborhood and went to Little Rock schools. She returned to Dunbar in 1935, and performed one of her musical compositions. This was a great celebration of Price and a reminder that Little Rock has produced amazing artists over the years. The motion was made by Sandrekkia Morning and seconded by Norma Johnson and Vicki Hatter. This motion passed 7-0.

Next Kelsey Bailey, chief deputy of finance and operations, reported on the finances of the district. Local revenues for the quarter were down $4.3 million. Hopefully this money will be made up in the next quarter. State revenues are good. We are down this year about $8 million dollars, but much of that will be made up as tax revenues are collected over the rest of the year.

Expenditures are under control and the district finance team is closely monitoring how money is being spent. The district has only spent about $329,000 from the capital improvement fund. This fund is the millage money that our voters passed last year and can only be used for improving our buildings or building new ones. Earlier this year the board voted to sell $200 million in bonds. We have $203 million in this account.

The fund balance is good, holding steady at about $ 42.3 million. That’s money we have left over after we have paid all our obligations. This is a safety net if we ever see a large loss in revenue.

Bailey also reported that HR 6613 that feeds all kids for free around the state may go away because the state legislature has not addressed it. I guess the legislature is busy fighting critical race theory and can’t focus on vulnerable children who depend on schools to make up meals that they are missing at home. This would be a major blow to this state. It would increase poverty and it would increase unhealthy kids. This would be a huge blow to the district budget.

They next discussed the budget for board members to travel for professional development. The state requires board members to have a certain number of hours. They allotted $4,000 per member. Johnson had asked for this to be on the agenda. She wanted to raise the amount per board member next year. Board President Greg Adams asked the board to think about this and to think about how the money can actually be spent. Mourning raised the idea of taking any money one board member did not use and putting it into a fund that other board members could use to travel. Adams said he had trouble with people using more than what they had agreed on. He argued that we are asking teachers and others to tighten their belts and the board should also. Hatter said the original plan allowed the board members to share money. Jeff Wood suggested that they make a $50,000 board budget and assign $4,000 to each member, and they would have money left over as a flexible fund. Administration will work on a proposal for an upcoming board meeting.

I have never been a fan of this budget line. It seems to me that board members can get most of their training here in state or online. If they do want to travel, it strikes me that $4,000 is more than enough. They will be discussing this over the next few months. The budget for next year is being developed right now.

The board then moved to actions on two board policies. The board policy book is one of the most important documents in our school district. These are the rules that govern how our district operates and designates power in the district.

The first policy was Board policy 1.25 on public comments. The board had three options to choose from. Superintendent Mike Poore pointed out that many districts do not allow public comments. He was an advocate for public comments and told them to take time and think about this. Options one and two allow the board to stop all public comments if there are too many. It also restricts comments to the agenda items. Ali Noland wrote a third option that did not have restrictions and protected that right of citizens to speak for 3 minutes before the board. This is a very good option. Mourning stated that she asked for this to be put on the agenda. She made if very clear that she does not mean to limit or weaken the role of the of the public to be involved before the board. This was a very good moment for the board.

Adams said he is of two minds: He said he can imagine a time in which there are 20-50 people who want to speak before the board. He argued that this hypothetical would make it hard to govern. This has never happened in the 22 years I have been watching the district. Adams also noted that he knows the history that we have never had this occur. He said he was wrestling with this now. I have always appreciated Adams’ thoughtful reflections on policy. Wood argued that policy two bridges the gap. He also argued that the board is far more accessible than they ever have been by email and social media. This is not right. Policy two gives the board the right to limit the peoples’ right to speak. This would provide a mechanism for limiting speech. Leigh Anne Wilson liked option three because she does not want to limit people from speaking if they show up to speak.

This is a good way to think about this. The people pay the bills. It hurts no one to hear the people. Wilson argued that if they do have a policy to limit public comments then it should be a larger vote than just a majority. After Adams specifically asked for more time to think about this, Wood made a motion to adopt option 2 with a three-fourths majority to stop public comments. It was seconded by Wilson. The motion passed unanimously. Our board voted to limit your speech to agenda items only. It voted that when they are tired of hearing from you, they can stop the comments, even if you took the time to show up and were deeply concerned. Tonight, our board created a mechanism to stop free speech. This is a betrayal of all those who fought for this right over the last 60 years. If this had been policy in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s this would have been used to silence Black voices. This is a huge betrayal of public trust. I would note Noland and Evelyn Calloway were not here to vote on this and they do not share the shame, but the other board members should be ashamed of this short-sighted policy. It will be used against people wanting change. This changes my relationship with this board. They will now have to prove to me that they are different from the failed school boards that came before the state takeover.