AR Gov candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave a riveting, incomprehensible speech of platitudes this morning. Democrats “no longer believe in the American dream,” and want to “rip up” kids “so they don’t exist.” pic.twitter.com/Qo1pOawxuc — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 19, 2022

In her father’s early political days, he generally struck a sunnier tone. But a dystopian world full of fear is the flavor of the day for Republicans these days.

She’s speaking here in Florida, part of a campaign that exposes her to few Arkansas audiences save those that are attending contribute-to-attend campaign events. This appearance is to an audience of Trumpians anxious to cheer an appearance by her former employer and perhaps push a few coins her way, too.

An “insane speech” said one report

She followed the likes of Candace Owens today. The Miami Herald reported:

9:30 a.m.: Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served under Trump from 2017 to 2019, warmed up the early morning audience with her speech. “The United States is the greatest country the world has ever known,” she said, as she shared an emotional story about a young soldier who, during her time as press secretary, had told her, “Sarah, you have a tough job. I said, ‘Are you kidding. I take questions. You take bombs.’” The soldier, Sanders said, told her, “Sarah, we are in this together.”

Perhaps this anecdote is true. Unlike the many FBI agents.

Also this from the event itself:

Talk about the end of the American dream. It once included universal, egalitarian education and a dim view of communism and the Soviets. Now Republicans are intent on making ogres of school teachers, burying history and admiring murderous autocrats. The end of public education as we know it is near at hand if too many more elections go the wrong way.