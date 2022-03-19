A couple of COVID items with today’s open line.

First, the daily numbers. I’m advised that the big jump in new cases is the result of a “data cleanup” — a catchup on numbers faxed to the Arkansas Department of Health. Spokeswoman Meg Mirivel says only about 200 of the new cases are from today’s report and the active case count was not affected.

The numbers:

Total cases: 830,020, or 1,131 added to the total given on Friday.

Active cases: 1,541, up from 1,528 Friday.

Deaths: 11,078, or a rise of 25.

Hospitalized: 177, down from 183

In ICU: 64, same as yesterday.

On ventilators: 41, up from 40

Total vaccinations to date: 3,975,105, or an increase of 1,906.

And here’s that Ivermectin news. Don’t bother telling Mary Bentley and Gary Stubblefield and Jason Rapert and the others in the legislature and elsewhere who prefer to get their medicine from the farm store than from a scientist.

The largest trial to date on Ivermectin found that it was no better than a placebo at preventing hospitalizations in COVID patients https://t.co/UlNEVdMLKJ — Intelligencer (@intelligencer) March 19, 2022

The line is open.