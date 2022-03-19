Received this morning from the League of Women Voters, a plaintiff in the lawsuit that successfully challenged four voter-suppression laws passed by the Republican legislature in 2021:

Judge Wendell Griffen grants permanent injunction against four

laws limiting Arkansans’ right to vote. In the ruling from the bench, the Circuit Judge

found that fear of voter fraud alone was insufficient to sustain the overly burdensome

restrictions passed by the Arkansas Legislature.

“In the judicial sphere you don’t prove something is illegal just because you’re afraid

something might happen,” Griffen said. “That’s speculation.”

Indeed, without proof of fraud or any evidence that the proposals would prevent abuse of elections, the Arkansas Legislature made it harder to vote in four distinct ways:

Act 249 put additional restrictions on casting ballots without a government ID, Act 728

limited assistance a voter could receive near a polling location; Act 736 created a new

signature match requirement to obtain an absentee ballot; and Act 973 further limited

the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received and counted.

Bonnie Miller, president of the Arkansas League of Women Voters said, “Today, the

system of checks and balances served to protect our constitutional rights. We get to

celebrate this victory for democracy but we’re already preparing for the inevitable

appeal by the attorney general. However, we are confident that justice will continue to

prevail and the right to vote will be protected.”

For questions or additional comments, please contact the League of Women Voters of

Arkansas by email at info@lwvarwc.org