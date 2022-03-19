City Manager Bruce Moore on Friday sent the Little Rock City Board a report on spending of federal American Rescue Plan money.

The city received $18.8 million of the pandemic relief money in May and will receive an equal amount this coming May.

Advertisement

It has obligated, but not yet spent, about $17.9 million of the first allotment. It must obligate the money by December 2024 and spend it by Dec. 31, 2026.

This memo lists the items on which the money has been obligated and how much has been spent. One item of interest: $700,000 was designated for incentives to employees all city residents to get vaccinated. The city has spent only $193,745. Staff says it is unlikely to spend the full amount and recommends reducing the obligation to $300,000.

Advertisement

The biggest amounts unspent so far but planned are some $3.3 million in IT and software upgrades and $1.5 million in violence intervention programs. Efforts to spend this money are underway.

The staff is recommending, among others, increases of $700,000 for improvements to affordable housing sites and $91,000 for a Fire Department pumper truck.